Heat wave continues, but much cooler this weekend

Heat set a new record Wednesday. More record-setting heat on the way tomorrow.



Highs are running some 15 degrees above average for this time of year. The dangerous heat continues tomorrow. We’ll see some changes begin to arrive Friday as a new storm system moves in this weekend. This isn’t likely to bring rain but will bring temperatures back to normal.

Fresno set a new record high minimum temperature yesterday of 73 degrees. The previous 69 degree record went back to 1896.



High pressure ridging remains strong over the area.

Tomorrow looks to be the hottest day of the week with a high of 106 degrees in Fresno and near 100 degrees in the foothills.



The record high temperature for Fresno on Thursday is 107 degrees set back in 1984. The record high temperature for Bakersfield is 107 degrees set back in 1973. There’s a slight chance of showers and isolated T-storms Friday afternoon, mainly in the higher elevations of the Sierra. Onshore pressure gradients will increase through the day, and gusty winds are likely along the west side hills and into the Kern County desert by Friday afternoon into the evening.



Expect much cooler weather next week with some chances of showers and afternoon thunderstorms in the Sierra Monday and Tuesday.