Heat wave begins

Temperatures jumped above-average this Sunday.  Fresno reached a high of 90 degrees.  86 is the average high this time of year.

The warming trend is just beginning.

Highs will be near 100 degrees Memorial Day.

As the ridge of high pressure strengthens, temperatures will take yet another jump.


An Excessive Heat Warning is in effect Tuesday through Thursday with highs forecast to set new records each of those days.Expect 104 degrees Tuesday, 107 Wednesday and 108 Thursday.
A strengthening ridge of high pressure means hot and dry weather this week.  Each day will get warmer.

Still hot but not as hot Friday at 102.
A possibility of showers enters the picture next weekend with somewhat cooler temperatures.  They’ll be in the 90s and that’s still above average for the end of May.

