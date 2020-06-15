Heat returns midweek

Valley highs will be in the hundreds by the end of the week.

The warming trend this weekend continues Monday but stalls Tuesday as the temperature climb is set back with a brief cooldown. This is nice because it will delay the very hot weather.

Fresno reached a highs of 76 degrees Friday, 79 Saturday and 85 Sunday.

The average high is 91 degrees.

Monday will be in the 90s but below again on Tuesday as another trough crosses to our north. This looks to stir up our winds once again, especially near mountain passes.

Expect hot weather next week for the start of summer!