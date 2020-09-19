Gusty in high elevations

A few scattered showers brought very light amounts of rainfall to Valley and mountain areas Friday. With no reports of lightning strikes, conditions are favorable for firefighting efforts. Precipitation fell in amounts too light to raise concerns of debris flow.

Temperatures also stayed cool. Fresno reached a high of 84 degrees Friday afternoon. The average high is 90 degrees.

The same trough that brought the showers swept dirty air out of the Valley from west to east providing a considerable difference in air quality.

This is also the cause of gusty winds along high elevations of the Sierra Nevada this evening.

Temperatures will stay below average through the weekend.