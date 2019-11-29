Frosty in the Valley tonight

Temperatures in the Valley will fall close to freezing tonight. Some rural and low areas may briefly dip below freezing around sunrise Friday morning.

If you live in one of these areas and have sensitive plants, you may wish to cover them to prevent damage.

Chowchilla may be one such spot tonight:

Saturday morning will be even cooler with many Valley locations dropping below freezing.

By Saturday evening, a storm system brings warmer temperatures, rain, wind, and (higher) mountain snow. Stay warm!