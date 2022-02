Fresno reached an afternoon high temperature of 71 degrees Sunday.

This is 8 degrees above the average high of 63 degrees.

On Monday, Fresno won’t even make it out of the 50s. It’s Tuesday that very cold air drops into Central California with a storm system that promises a few inches of snow to mountain areas.

Temperatures will drop so low so quickly, we’ll likely see frost on the Valley floor. Temperatures may be sub-freezing in the Valley Wednesday night and possibly Thursday night too.