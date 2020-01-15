Freezing temperatures possible in parts of the Valley tonight

A few spots will briefly drop to freezing tonight in the Valley, both north and south of Fresno.

Areas of fog will also reduce visibility Wednesday morning. Keep in mind this will be freezing fog in those chilly areas, raising the possibility of slick surfaces in addition to the reduced visibility. Be safe!

A wintry storm hits Central California Thursday.

It will pass quickly but not before bringing rain to the Valley and snow to the Sierra Nevada.

Many areas will be quite windy, too.

The most intense part of this storm crosses Fresno around noon.

RPM forecast model run Tuesday evening

Expect up to a foot of snow between 4,000 and 6,000 feet elevation.

Areas above 5,000 feet could get up to 3 feet of snow.

Tuesday evening forecast, Sacher

A Winter Storm Warning for the Central Sierra Nevada begins at 10:00 AM Thursday and lasts until 4:00 AM Friday.

Plan on travel delays because of slick roads, snow-covered roads and low visibility. Mountain travelers should bring chains.

The National Weather Service in Hanford published this statement Tuesday:

A Winter Storm Warning is now in effect for the Central and Southern Sierra Nevada above 4,000 feet from 10 AM PST Thursday morning until 4 AM PST Friday morning. A Winter Storm Warning means a storm is expected to occur bringing significant snow, sleet or ice accumulations that may impact travel. Continue to monitor the latest forecasts. Snow levels may drop to as low as 3,500 feet Thursday night. The majority of this snow will fall Thursday afternoon and evening. Winds will gust as high as 55 mph on exposed ridgetops and near the crest. Motorists should anticipate travel delays and slick, hazardous road conditions, as well as the potential for road closures. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, and warm clothing in your vehicle. For information on road conditions, including closures or delays, call Caltrans at 1-800-427-7623 or visit http://www.dot.ca.gov/cgi-bin/roads.cgi. National Weather Service, Hanford www.weather.gov/hnx



Winter Storm Warning begins 10:00 AM Thursday





