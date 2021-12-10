Freezing start to the weekend

A Freeze Warning for the San Joaquin Valley marks our coldest temperatures yet this season.

Notice how Fresno isn’t covered. The city is expected to stay just above freezing overnight.

And just like Fresno, many rural areas outside other Valley cities will be cooler, too, including overnight lows in the 20s.

A Freeze Warning is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley from 11 PM Friday through 9 AM Saturday morning. Temperatures are forecast to reach as low as 28 degrees, which could kill crops and other sensitive vegetation. Unprotected outdoor plumbing could be damaged in sub-freezing weather.

It’s the coldest night so far this season.

Fog will return in the morning – freezing fog will make for some slick spots.



A potent storm system arrives Monday. A Winter Storm Watch is in effect for the Sierra Nevada from 4 AM Monday morning until 4 AM Wednesday morning. A Winter Storm Watch means there is potential for significant snow accumulations that may impact travel. The majority of this snow will fall Monday night and Tuesday. Travel could be extremely difficult or impossible. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies.

Computer forecast models are showing the storm system tapping into atmospheric river moisture. Forecast totals will change as we get closer to next week but signs point to quite an impressive event.