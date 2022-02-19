Freezing nights this week

Fresno reached an afternoon high temperature of 73 degrees Saturday. This is 11 degrees above the average high of 62.

Sunday will bring more clouds but Valley highs will still reach into the 70s. It’s Tuesday that very cold air drops into Central California with a storm system that promises a few inches of snow to mountain areas.

Temperatures will drop so low so quickly we’ll likely see frost on the Valley floor. Temperatures may be sub-freezing in the Valley Wednesday and possibly Thursday night, too.