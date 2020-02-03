Freezing nights ahead

A cold front brought strong, gusty winds to Central California Sunday.

Expect some freezing temperatures in the Valley overnight. Fresno will likely stay a degree or two above freezing tonight but drop below-freezing Monday and Tuesday nights.

Winds are weakening overnight. 35 MPH gusts kicked up dust and debris on the west side of the Valley Sunday. Gusty winds will redevelop Monday but will not be as strong as Sunday. Expect peak gusts of 25 MPH Monday.

The week starts cold with subfreezing Valley lows. Temperatures warm for the second half of the week. The weather looks to remain dry until next weekend. Chances for rain and snow return to the area next Sunday.