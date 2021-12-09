Freezing cold Friday night

A Freeze Watch goes into effect for the San Joaquin Valley (except Fresno – do you see that?) Friday night. Temperatures will fall below 32 degrees for several hours. (Fresno’s low will be 36 degrees.)

The Freeze Watch lasts until 9 AM Saturday and will mark the coldest temperatures yet this season.

Saturday night into Sunday morning will also be quite cold but probably a few degrees warmer.

0.41″ rain fell in Fresno Thursday. Merced received 0.22″ rain and Visalia 0.64″ and China Peak reports 9.5″ snow.

A very potent storm system early next week could bring 2 or 3 times the precipitation!

Fog is likely Friday and Saturday mornings.