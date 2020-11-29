Freeze Warning again for Valley floor

Another freeze warning goes into effect tonight at 1 a.m. and continues until 8 a.m.

As expected, we stayed above freezing early Saturday morning in the city of Fresno.  Fresno reached a low of 36 degrees.

It was 30 in Merced, 31 in Madera, 30 in Visalia and Hanford and 27 in Lemoore.

Temperatures will be similar if not a degree or so cooler tonight. Tomorrow night (Monday morning) will be the final freezing night for now because temperatures will be warmer at night through the rest of the week. The forecast also remains dry through the week ahead.

