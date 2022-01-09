Foggy mornings this week

Fog will be dense in some areas Sunday night and Monday morning — south of Fresno earlier in the night and later in the center of the San Joaquin Valley along and west of Highway 99.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for part of the San Joaquin Valley until 10 AM Monday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile and as low as 200 feet.

If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 198, Highway 180, Highway 43, Highway 41, and Highway 99 south of Madera.

The passing of a weak disturbance is limiting dense fog development in some areas. Conditions will be more favorable for widespread dense fog Tuesday morning.