Fog returns to the Valley once again overnight.

Airport visibility readings from 9:30 p.m. Wednesday evening

Visibility may drop as low as several hundred feet in some areas — especially south of Fresno. Although the fog won’t be quite as dense as Wednesday morning overall, stay slow and stay safe while on the roads.

Expect above-average overnight lows once again.

Our next chance for wet weather is a slim one. The Valley may not get much precipitation, while mountain areas above 6,000 feet will get a few inches snowfall.