Morning fog stays with us this weekend, but not causing critically low visibility.

The lowest visibility in Merced Saturday morning was 6 miles. In Madera it was 1.75 miles.

In Fresno, Hanford and Visalia visibility dropped to less than a quarter mile Saturday morning. Although decreased visibility is never good for drivers, fog is not as bad as it has been in recent days.

Expect visibility as low as 1,000 feet Sunday morning.

Temperatures were on the cool side Saturday thanks to the low clouds.