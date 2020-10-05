First storm of the season looking more likely Friday

A storm system with Valley rain and high Sierra snow now looks more likely this coming weekend.

It’s still a week away and a small change in direction or strength in the meantime could easily leave us dry. The way things are setting up, Central California is on the southernmost end of the area most likely affected by this storm system.

As computer forecast models show more consistent scenarios, precipitation amounts of some 0.10″ to 0.20″ may be possible in the Central Valley with higher amounts in mountain areas while freezing levels drop as low as 10,000 feet.

Even though fires continue to burn, such light precipitation amounts may be better than heavy because of the risk of ash and debris slides.

Until then smoke and haze will continue to make Valley air unhealthy. It appears no significant clearing will take place until Wednesday. Temperatures will cool with some fresh air midweek but even then haze may linger.

Temperatures are still running about ten degrees above seasonal averages.