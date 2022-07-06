YourCentralValley.com
by: Justin Sacher
Posted: Jul 6, 2022 / 06:04 AM PDT
Updated: Jul 6, 2022 / 06:04 AM PDT
Valley highs stay below average once again today, but we’re getting closer to a big warmup.
Fresno reached a high of 93 degrees Tuesday after a cool 89 Monday.
Highs today will be similar to Tuesday. Much warmer weather arrives this weekend.
