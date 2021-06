Time to say goodbye to the cool, comfortable weather we enjoyed this past week.

Friday’s high in Fresno was 84 degrees. Highs this weekend jump more than 10 degrees. Saturday reached 91. Sunday’s high will be 96.

Heat will reach dangerous levels this week with an Excessive Heat Watch already issued for the Valley this Tuesday through Friday. Hundreds begin Wednesday with 104. I’m forecasting 109 Thursday and then 112 Friday.