Excessive heat returns

A high of 109 degrees is expected in Fresno Monday.

An Excessive Heat Warning goes inti effect for the San Joaquin Valley and Coastal Hills at noon Sunday and will remain in place until 8 PM Monday night. An Excessive Heat Warning means that a prolonged period of dangerously hot temperatures will occur. Heat related illnesses, such as heat exhaustion and heat stroke are likely if precautions are not taken. Drink plenty of fluids, stay out of the sun, and remain in an air-conditioned room. As always, never, ever leave a child or pet in an enclosed automobile.

Fresno reached a high of 102 degrees Saturday afternoon. It would have been warmer except for wildfire smoke in the air blocking some of the heating of the sun.

Monsoon showers and thunderstorms will return to mountain areas Sunday and Monday afternoons.