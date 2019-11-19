Dry winds raise fire danger in California this week

A storm system will bring light rain and snow to parts of California this week. Strong, dry winds are expected.

This is prompting Fire Weather Warnings to our north and west

A Red Flag Warning is in effect from 4:00 am Wednesday To 7:00 am Thursday for areas above 1500 Feet in northern California.

This warning was issued from the National Weather Service office in Eureka:

Affected Area…Elevations Above 1500 Feet.

Between 35 And 45 Mph Expected At High Elevations. Humidity…Dropping To 15 To 20 Percent Wednesday Afternoon,

With Only 25 To 40 Percent Humidity Recoveries Wednesday Night At High Elevations. Impacts…Any Fires That Develop Will Likely Spread Rapidly.

Outdoor Burning Is Not Recommended.

PG&E plans Public Safety Power Shutoffs for November 20th. Most of these are in northern parts of California.

Closer to home, there’s a Winter Storm Warning goes into effect for the Sierra Nevada and Sierra Foothills in Central California Tuesday night. It begins at 10 pm and extends until 4:00 pm Thursday.

From 2 Inches To Up To 9 Inches Above 6000 Feet. A Foot Or More Is Possible Above 9000 Feet. Where…Central Sierra And North Kings River Areas.

When…From 10:00 pm Tuesday To 4:00 pm Thursday.

Closures And Travel Delays. Additional Details…Motorists Traveling Into The Higher

Elevations Of The Sierra During Midweek Should Be Prepared For

Adverse Weather And Winter Driving Conditions. Hikers And

Campers In The High Sierra Should Be Prepared For Accumulating

Snow And Much Colder Temperatures Wednesday Through Thursday.

Precipitation amounts will be quite light in the Valley. Many Valley cities will remain dry.