Dense morning fog

Expect dense fog overnight in the San Joaquin Valley.
A Dense Fog Advisory remains in effect for portions of the San Joaquin Valley until 11 AM Tuesday morning. A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile and possibly as low as 200 feet. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 198, Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 180, Highway 152, and Highway 99.