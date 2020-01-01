Dense morning fog in the Valley

Fog quickly became dense this morning south of Fresno, causing visibility to drop less than 300 feet in areas from Hanford to Highway 99.

Fog will lower visibility in more areas through sunrise, then fog will start to mix out.

The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Valley. It’s in effect through 11:00 AM.

Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 99 north of Tipton, Highway 198 from Lemoore Station to Visalia, and Highway 180 west of Fresno.

