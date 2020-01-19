Dense fog returns

Weather Forecasts

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Low clouds and reduced visibility lingered much of the day in the Central Valley.

Expect fog to return quickly Saturday night. It will be dense in many areas.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for the San Joaquin Valley.

Saturday’s high temperatures were cool.

Fresno reached 49 degrees Saturday afternoon. Fresno’s average high is 55 degrees.

Valley lows will be near freezing overnight.

Fog will not be as thick or widespread Monday. Showers are possible north of Fresno Monday night and Tuesday. They will not be strong.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CBS47 On Your Side

Do you have a problem that you need help solving? Contact CBS47 and let us be On Your Side.

Phone: 559-761-0383
Email: OnYourSide@cbsfresno.com

Don’t Miss

Join the Pro Football Challenge
Sunday Morning Matters
MedWatch Today
Hispanic Heritage
Bulldog Insider: The Podcast
The Valley's Armenia
Pros Who Know