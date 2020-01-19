Dense fog returns

Low clouds and reduced visibility lingered much of the day in the Central Valley.

Expect fog to return quickly Saturday night. It will be dense in many areas.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon Sunday for the San Joaquin Valley.

Saturday’s high temperatures were cool.

Fresno reached 49 degrees Saturday afternoon. Fresno’s average high is 55 degrees.

Valley lows will be near freezing overnight.

Fog will not be as thick or widespread Monday. Showers are possible north of Fresno Monday night and Tuesday. They will not be strong.