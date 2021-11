A warmer night helped limit fog development in the Valley Saturday morning. The lowest visibilities include 4 miles in Merced at 7 AM, 2.5 miles in Madera at 1:30 AM, 5 miles in Fresno at 11 AM, 3/4 mile in Hanford at 7 AM, and 2 miles in Visalia at 7 AM.

Sunday morning won’t be so bad, either.