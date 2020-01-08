Dense fog returns again

Dense fog returns to the Valley Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. In some places it seems like it hasn’t left because fog turned into low clouds through the day Tuesday with visibility dropping again Tuesday night.







The National Weather Service in Hanford issued a Dense Fog Advisory for the Valley through 10:00 AM Wednesday morning.

DENSE FOG ADVISORY IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM WEDNESDAY… WHAT…Visibility less than one quarter mile and as low as a few

hundred feet in dense fog. WHERE…Southern San Joaquin Valley. WHEN…Until 10 AM PST Tuesday. IMPACTS…Hazardous driving conditions due to low visibility. ADDITIONAL DETAILS…This includes Interstate 5 from Highway 99

to Kettleman City. Additional highways affected include, but are

not limited to… Highways 99, 152, 180, 198, 41, 43, and

Highway 58 west of Bakersfield. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS… If driving, slow down, use only low beam headlights, avoid passing other vehicles on two lane roads, and leave a safe braking distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you. weather.gov/hnx



A passing storm system appears to not be strong enough to keep fog from becoming dense. It has the possibility of bringing sprinkles to the area.

A better chance of rain and mountains snow above 5,000 feet arrives Thursday.