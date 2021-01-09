Dense fog returns tonight.

There’s still fog outside right now and this has kept us from warming very much today. Fresno reached only 50 degrees so far this afternoon and we’ll probably only cool from here.

It looks like it rained. It did.

The mist this morning brought 0.01″ to Fresno, Merced, Los Banos, Porterville and Lemoore. 0.02″ fell in Del Rey. We are locked-in on repeat for day after day of this well into the week ahead. I expect fog to be most dense along the center and lowest area of the Valley tonight — think of a thick ribbon up and down the Highway 99 corridor stretching east/west from Woodlake to Lemoore. Here, visibility will easily drop to a couple hundred feet. But all major highways will be impacted in the Valley as overall visibility will drop below 1,000 feet. Fog will get thick quick after nightfall and most dense around sunrise (7:12 AM).