Dense fog into Monday morning

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the eastern third of the San Joaquin Valley from midnight until 10 am Monday.

Dense fog will become widespread by daybreak with visibility as low as 200 feet. Motorists should slow down and anticipate travel delays through the morning commute.

The cooldown continues in the Valley but some fresh air helped improve air quality somewhat, especially north of Fresno.

Fresno’s high of 68 degrees is ten degrees cooler than Friday’s.

Fog will actually provide an insulating effect, limiting the drop in temperatures overnight. Expect Monday morning lows to be close to those Sunday morning.