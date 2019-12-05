Dense fog in the Valley

Expect dense fog in parts of the Valley Thursday morning.

As showers end and a low pressure system moves east, high pressure will build over Central California. The recent wet weather and sudden still conditions are ripe for the formation of Tule Fog.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the Valley from 11:00 pm Wednesday night until 10:00 am Thursday morning.

This presents dangerous conditions for drivers. Expect the majority of dense fog in the western portion of the San Joaquin Valley.

Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 152, Highway 180 west of Fresno, Highway 198 west of I-5 to Visalia, and Highway 41 from Kettleman City to Caruthers.

A Dense Fog Advisory means that visibilities will frequently be reduced to less than one quarter of a mile. The majority of this dense fog will be located in the western portion of the San Joaquin Valley. If driving, slow down, use low beam headlights, and keep plenty of distance between your vehicle and the vehicle in front of you.