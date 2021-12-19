Dense fog, freezing temperatures

There’s dense fog and freezing temperatures in the Valley overnight. This may result in areas of freezing fog which can make travel even more dangerous because of slick conditions and further reduced visibility.

A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect for the San Joaquin Valley until noon Monday. Visibilities will be as low as one quarter mile or less in dense fog. Motorists should slow down, use low beam headlights and allow extra time to reach your destination. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 41, Highway 43, Highway 152, Highway 180, Highway 99 north of Bakersfield, Highway 198 from Lemoore Station to Visalia, and Interstate 5 south of Kettleman City.

A slow-moving low pressure system sits west of California this week, bringing wave after wave of showers from midweek through the weekend.