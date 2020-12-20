Dense fog again

Another dense fog advisory is in effect tonight.

It was foggy this morning and will be foggy again tonight and tomorrow morning. Fog stuck around much of the day in the Merced area. This isn’t surprising because this is the same area that got the most rain from Thursday’s showers.

Fog was dense to the south of Fresno, too, but didn’t last past morning.

We’re under a very quiet, stable weather pattern all the way to Christmas. Fog forms easily in such still weather so Santa is smart to keep Rudolph in the lead. Safety first!



There’s another dense fog advisory set to go into effect tonight. Visibility could easily drop to some 200 feet in the usual tricky spots (Highway 99 near Kingsburg, near the San Joaquin River and the Merced area).

Nights are still getting chilly but afternoons look pleasant and mild this week.



A weak system may bring wind and snow flurries to mountain areas Tuesday. But the next potent storm system to affect our area is set to arrive as early as Christmas night into Saturday the 26th.