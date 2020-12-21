Dangerously thick Valley fog

Visibility will drop to near-zero in some parts of the Valley Monday morning.

A Dense Fog Advisory is active all the way until 1 p.m. Monday afternoon!

Nearly the entire Valley will be affected, with areas from Merced to Los Banos (highway 152) continuing to see long-lasting thick fog because of recent showers Thursday.

The National Weather Service notes a very high transportation risk as visibilities will be reduced to zero at times. This is a very dangerous situation for drivers. Highways affected include, but are not limited to Highway 43, Highway 198 from Visalia to Hanford, Highway 99 north of Madera, and Highway 41 in the vicinity of Five Points.

A ridge of high pressure is responsible for this very stable, quiet weather pattern, which easily promotes the formation of fog in the Valley.

A weak system will pass to our east Tuesday. This will bring breezy conditions to some parts of the Sierra Nevada. Snow flurries are possible in high elevations. This may do nothing more than slightly inhibit some denser fog formation midweek.

Daytime highs remain mild while overnight lows in the Valley are chilly and near-freezing in some locations.

Unsettled weather arrives Christmas night and brings chances for showers and mountain snow showers through the weekend and into next week.