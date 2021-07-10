Dangerous heat wave breaks records

Fresno’s 111 Saturday did not top the record 112 in 2008.

But 113 will likely bust Sunday’s record of 110. Expect multiple new records again Sunday. 117 in St. George Saturday is the hottest ever recorded in Utah. 117 in Las Vegas ties the hottest ever there.



An Excessive Heat Warning remains in effect until 9:00 PM Monday night.

An Excessive Heat Warning means dangerous heat in Central California Sunday will result in a very high heat risk for heat-related illnesses. Heat events like this are rare for this area. Heat-related impacts are likely Sunday if precautions are not taken. Plan to take action to reduce time outdoors, drink plenty of water, and remain in air-conditioned buildings. This heat could be deadly for heat-sensitive groups, such as the elderly, young children, and those with chronic ailments. In addition, this heat may be deadly for those who do not take the proper precautions to avoid heat-related illnesses. As always, never, ever leave a child or pet in an enclosed automobile.