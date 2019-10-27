Dangerous fire conditions in Central California

Update 8:30 PM: Power restoration time still unknown. PG&E’s website has “TBA” as far as when power will be restored in foothill areas of Central California.

Update 6:00 PM: Winds are getting stronger in the Central Sierra. Wind gusts of 43 MPH in Minarets, 38 MPH in Auberry, 46 MPH in Los Banos.

Update 5:00 PM: High Wind Warning now in effect for the Central Sierra Nevada and foothills. Expect sustained E/NE winds 25 to 35 MPH with gusts up to 70 MPH. Winds this strong will knock down trees and power lines. The high wind warning lasts until 2:00 AM.

A disturbance passing through California today is prompting a Fire Weather Warning for foothill and mountain areas because of strong, gusty winds and low humidity.

A high wind warning goes into effect for much of Central California later this evening while the entire area is under an Air Quality Alert.

PG&E has initiated a Public Safety Power Shuttoff affecting communities including Oakhurst, North Fork and Auberry.

This mainly dry storm system is also producing some brief precipitation in mountain areas.

Hail was reported in Bootjack around 3:30 PM.

Rain and hail in Bootjack! pic.twitter.com/T1hagrkKTz — Jim Allen (@jameshallen) October 27, 2019

Winds are of particular concern tonight. Gusts up to 70 mph are possible over mountain ridges and funneling through canyons.

These gusts will be strongest from sunset to midnight, peaking around 9:00 PM. A High Wind Warning goes into effect at 5:00 PM and lasts until 1:00 AM.