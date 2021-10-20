Copious rain, possible flooding to end the weekend

A storm system arriving Sunday will bring so much rain to Central California that flooding is a serious risk.

The heaviest amounts occur through the night Sunday and into Monday morning.

An atmospheric river setup provides enough precipitation to cause concerns of flash flooding. These projections are as of Wednesday evening and may change quite a bit by the time we get into the weekend.

Snow levels will be fairly high with most precipitation falling as rain in places like Huntington Lake, Shaver Lake, Hume Lake and Giant Forest. Expect very windy conditions in high elevations.

Fresno reached a high of 76 degrees Wednesday.

The average high this time of year is now 77 degrees.

Thursday will be warmer. Temperatures then drop this weekend with the arrival of the storm.