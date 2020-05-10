Cooling down

A hot, dry weekend continues.



Fresno reached a high of 99 degrees Saturday afternoon. Lemoore reached 100.



Sunday will be a little cooler. Then Monday even cooler. There’s more cooling and even a chance for wet weather early Tuesday. The middle of the week will be cool.

High pressure is strong allowing high temperatures to rise into the upper 90s Saturday.



As the high moves, we’ll cool a little Sunday, Monday and Tuesday.



A cold front passes Monday night and early Tuesday morning. It brings a chance of wet weather, mainly to the north of Fresno. We’re on the tail-end of this system. Very little precipitation is expected.



High pressure again allows warming into next weekend.