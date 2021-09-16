Cooler this weekend, but with gusty winds

It will feel like fall this weekend with cooler temperatures and a breeze.

Winds Sunday may be gusty in mountain areas, which is of course a concern when it comes to wildfires. There’s also a chance of precipitation but little of the rainfall expected in Northern California will likely make it to our part of the state.

Fresno reached a near(er)-average high of 94 degrees Thursday afternoon.

The average high this time of year is now 91 degrees.

Expect more cooling through the weekend.

Temperatures will warm somewhat again in the week ahead. Autumn begins Wednesday.