It was a hot and dry weekend. A cooldown has arrived.

Fresno reached a high of 99 degrees Saturday afternoon and 93 degrees Sunday. The average high this time of year is 83 degrees.

Expect more cooling the next few days.



The tail-end of a storm system will pass our area late Monday night into Tuesday morning. This brings the potential for some showers north of CA-180.



The middle of the week will stay cool and under average until temperatures warm next weekend.