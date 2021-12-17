Cooler, foggy mornings before more rain next week

This weekend marks a brief break from wet weather in Central California as another storm system will bring unsettled conditions through much of the week next week.

The cool, calm conditions plus all the moisture left by the storm systems that passed this week means foggy mornings in the forecast.

Some parts of the valley saw visibility briefly drop to less than a mile Friday morning. Temperatures will be cooler Saturday morning and the still conditions may allow thicker fog to form. Critically low dangerous visibility isn’t expected at this time but please be careful.

Rain returns next week. An area of low pressure looks to linger off California’s coast through the middle of the week next week. This could bring day after day of showers in the Valley and snow showers in the mountains, perhaps all the way through Christmas Eve.

