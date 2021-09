After a very hot day on Thursday, scattered showers crossed Central California.

No rain was recorded at Fresno Yosemite International Airport.

Radar still shows a few sprinkles in mountain areas from Shaver to Yosemite. Chances for more rain are quickly ending as the activity pushes north.

Expect clearing skies and slightly above-average temperatures, but not too hot.

Highs will stay below 100-degrees today, this weekend and next week!