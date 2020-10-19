Cooler, cleaner air this week

Temperatures will drop through the week ahead, ending up near-average by next weekend.

Fresno reached a high of 92 degrees Sunday. It was 92 Saturday and 93 Friday. This is well above the average high of 79 degrees for this time of year.

Fresno will not reach into the 90s again. Expect a high of 89 degrees Monday.

The cool air gently moving into our area will help clear smoke and haze. Air quality will improve.

Temperatures will be near-average by the start of next weekend. There’s a chance of wet weather mainly in the mountains by the end of next weekend with a big drop in temperatures for the entire area.