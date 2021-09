Thursday is the coolest day this week. I’m expecting a high in Fresno today of just 90 degrees.

The average high this time of year is 94.

Air quality isn’t bad, either.

We will see more smoke move into the Valley tomorrow morning and stay with us much of the day.

Temperatures warm day-by-day through the weekend. Highs return to the hundreds for the Labor Day holiday. These will set another record for 2021 — the most 100 degree days on record.