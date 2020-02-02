Cold, windy Sunday with light mountain snow

Much cooler air is about to drop into Central California.

It will be accompanied by winds but fairly weak chances for precipitation.

Winds may gust in excess of 35 MPH Sunday likely picking up a lot of dust as they pass.

Winds will be stronger in higher elevations while what little precipitation falls will fall as snow down to nearly 2,500 feet.

By contrast, Saturday was very warm.

Fresno reached 70 degrees Saturday afternoon.

Temperatures take a big drop Sunday with some freezing nights ahead in the Valley.

The rest of the week looks dry. Another chance for precipitation arrives next weekend.





