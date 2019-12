A storm system may bring Valley rain and low mountain snow on Christmas Day.

Christmas is a week away and there’s much uncertainty surrounding this storm system like how intense it’s going to be and how quickly it will pass.

If it takes the path projected by the GFS forecast model, the storm will strike Central California on Christmas Day bringing rain to the Valley and snow as low as 3,500 feet. It could bring a half foot of snow to areas like Shaver Lake.