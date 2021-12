Morning fog remains light and patchy through the weekend.

Chances of rain come Monday and Thursday next week. These do not appear to bring much precipitation.

Amounts may total around 0.10″ in the Valley with a couple inches of snow in the Sierra.

Until then, temperatures will cool to levels closer than average.

Highs reached into the 70s Thursday.

The average high this time of year is 58 degrees.

Thursday’s high was one degree below the record.