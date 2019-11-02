Calm, mild weekend ahead

Fresno reached a high of 74 degrees Friday afternoon.

This is just a couple degrees above the average high of 72 for this time of year. Overnight lows are running below average.

Lows Saturday morning may be near freezing in some Valley locations.

Winds will be calm this weekend. This is a big change compared to last weekend and good news when it comes to dangerous fire weather.

A Red Flag Warning continues until 6:00 PM near Los Angeles because of gusty offshore winds.

This is in the area of the Maria Fire — a new and quickly-growing fire.

The Central Valley will remain dry with hazy sunshine through the week ahead. Temperatures will gently warm through the week.