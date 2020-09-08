Breezy weather Tuesday

Winds have been fairly light since the start of the Creek Fire Friday evening. Breezy conditions are now developing. Expect strong gusty winds in high elevations Monday night and Tuesday. Areas around the Creek Fire will be impacted with winds out of the northeast up to 20 mph and gusts of 20-30 mph.

RED FLAG WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH 11 PM TUESDAY FOR THE SIERRA NEVADA, FOOTHILLS, AND TEHACHAPI MOUNTAINS... Breezy northwest winds will continue through this evening especially across the Kern County Mountains and desert areas and will likely bring critical fire weather conditions to these areas. On Tuesday, a trough of low pressure will bring easterly winds through the Tehachapi Mountains and northeasterly winds through the Serra Nevada. Some gusts in the Sierra Nevada could approach 30-40 mph Tuesday morning and afternoon. Critically dry fuels in these areas will result in a greater threat of fire ignitions as well as rapid fire growth and dangerous fire behavior.