Breezy and cool but heat still on the way

After a cool weekend, temperatures recovered to near-average this afternoon.

Fresno reached a high of 91 degrees Monday afternoon.



Fresno’s average high for this time of year is 92 degrees.

An approaching disturbance will bring gusty winds tonight and push our warming trend back a couple days.



Expect NW winds of 10-15 MPH tonight with gusts in the 20 MPH range.

Wind gusts will return tomorrow evening nearly as strong before quiet, dry and hot weather takes hold the rest of the week.

Highs Tuesday will be below average once again. But heat is still on the way.

Expect highs close to 100 degrees Thursday through the weekend.