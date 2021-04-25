As much of the rain passes, a few small storms may develop

This late-season storm system isn’t over yet. Though the main cold front has passed Fresno, a few spotty storms may develop in its wake.

Rotation around the low pressure center may bring wrap-around showers. None of these are expected to bring widespread rain. In most instances, small, brief showers. However, there is still a possibility for a few thunderstorms to develop.

Radar image from 10:35 PM Sunday with bright spots that may be the beginning of some small thunderstorms.

The storm system is strong enough to warrant a Winter Storm Warning for the Sierra Nevada.

A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Sierra Nevada north of Tulare County above 6,000 feet until 11 AM Monday. The majority of this snow will fall today. If you plan to travel, consider alternate strategies. If you must travel, remember to carry tire chains, plenty of food, a good deal of water, warm clothing, and a flashlight in your vehicle.

6 to 12″ snow will fall above 6,000 feet with some very high elevations getting up to 18 inches.

3 to 6″ snow will fall above 5,000 feet.

To the south in purple is a Winter Weather Advisory. A Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect for the Tulare County mountains above 6,000 feet until 11 AM Monday morning. A Winter Weather Advisory for snow means that periods of snow may cause travel difficulties. Motorists should be prepared for slick road conditions and potential travel delays.

Here, expect 3 to 6″ snow above 6,000 feet and 2 to 3″ snow above 5,000 feet.

Temperatures will jump considerably day-by-day this week.