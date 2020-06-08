Another week, another warm-up

It’s going to get hot again. Temperatures are warming day-by-day through midweek when Valley highs will near 100 degrees.



The week will be dry and start to cool down again going into next weekend.

Heat returns next week.



Temperatures cooled considerably this weekend. Fresno reached a very cool high of 76 degrees Sunday afternoon. The average high this time of year is 90 degrees.



Valley highs returned to the 80s this afternoon. They’ll cross above average into the 90s tomorrow.

Highs Wednesday and Thursday will near 100 degrees.



The high pressure ridging is short-lived. Another disturbance moves into Central California by the weekend causing temperatures to fall and bringing gusty winds once again.

Wet weather is possible over mountain areas this weekend, too. We appear to do it all again with a warm-up early next week.