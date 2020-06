Fresno reached a high of 101 degrees Monday afternoon.

The average high this time of year is 94 degrees.

Fresno will reach 103 today and even warmer highs of 105 and 106 are on the way the next few days.

A Heat Advisory effective noon today lasts the rest of the week. It’s set to expire at 8:00 p.m. on Saturday.

Temperatures Sunday and Monday will be cooler.